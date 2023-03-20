Future Outlook And Ideanomics Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 15.46 million shares of the Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) were traded, and its beta was 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.12, and it changed around $0.0 or -3.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $82.20M. IDEX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.15, offering almost -858.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from Ideanomics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.92 million.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Instantly IDEX has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1220 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.05% year-to-date, but still up 9.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) is -23.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.72 day(s).

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $48.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ideanomics Inc. to make $84.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $26.25 million and $25.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 85.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 232.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.90%.

IDEX Dividends

Ideanomics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 16.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.97% of Ideanomics Inc. shares, and 3.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.07%. Ideanomics Inc. stock is held by 111 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.67% of the shares, which is about 4.54 million shares worth $1.25 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 0.52% or 3.51 million shares worth $0.97 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 7.76 million shares worth $1.27 million, making up 1.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF held roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.