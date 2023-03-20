fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A A Decline Of -85.07%

In the last trading session, 16.37 million shares of the fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) were traded, and its beta was 2.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.10, and it changed around -$0.11 or -9.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $253.70M. FUBO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.23, offering almost -648.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.16, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -5.45% since then. We note from fuboTV Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.66 million.

fuboTV Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended FUBO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. fuboTV Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.71 for the current quarter.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

Instantly FUBO has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3800 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.78% year-to-date, but still down -19.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) is -54.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.26, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FUBO is forecast to be at a low of $2.30 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -354.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -109.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

fuboTV Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -78.04 percent over the past six months and at a 37.34% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -13.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $285.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect fuboTV Inc. to make $304.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $231.06 million and $242.02 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.90%.

FUBO Dividends

fuboTV Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.15% of fuboTV Inc. shares, and 37.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.10%. fuboTV Inc. stock is held by 275 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 34.52% of the shares, which is about 16.36 million shares worth $58.08 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 28.42% or 13.47 million shares worth $47.82 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.88 million shares worth $17.33 million, making up 10.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.27 million shares worth around $7.43 million, which represents about 9.00% of the total shares outstanding.