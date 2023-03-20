Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 2.92 million shares of the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.61, and it changed around $0.06 or 3.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $139.41M. ESPR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.87, offering almost -450.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.74% since then. We note from Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.33 million.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

Instantly ESPR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.3700 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 63.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.24% year-to-date, but still down -62.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is -71.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.09 day(s).

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -77.10 percent over the past six months and at a 37.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 52.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc. to make $23.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $15.4 million and $18.84 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.80%. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 62.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 16.90% per year for the next five years.

ESPR Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.79% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 92.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.84%. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 207 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.13% of the shares, which is about 7.46 million shares worth $50.0 million.

Deep Track Capital, LP, with 7.65% or 5.64 million shares worth $37.77 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.94 million shares worth $12.98 million, making up 2.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held roughly 1.74 million shares worth around $11.67 million, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.