Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 1.99 million shares of the Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.21, and it changed around -$0.12 or -5.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $322.79M. NRGV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.10, offering almost -900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.76% since then. We note from Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NRGV as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Instantly NRGV has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.76 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.17% year-to-date, but still down -18.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) is -42.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NRGV is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -442.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) estimates and forecasts

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.20 percent over the past six months and at a 1.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.30%.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $72.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Energy Vault Holdings Inc. to make $71.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 67.20%.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 07.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.94% of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. shares, and 41.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.30%. Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stock is held by 134 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 13.41% of the shares, which is about 18.54 million shares worth $97.87 million.

Prime Movers Lab, LLC, with 5.46% or 7.55 million shares worth $39.88 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Natural Resources Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.36 million shares worth $13.6 million, making up 3.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Natural Resources Fund held roughly 2.24 million shares worth around $11.84 million, which represents about 1.62% of the total shares outstanding.