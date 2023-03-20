eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) were traded, and its beta was 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.66, and it changed around $0.18 or 12.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $121.99M. EMAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.54, offering almost 7.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.87% since then. We note from eMagin Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 201.38K.

eMagin Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EMAN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. eMagin Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) trade information

Instantly EMAN has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6900 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 95.29% year-to-date, but still up 46.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) is 44.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EMAN is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -80.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -80.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) estimates and forecasts

eMagin Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 151.52 percent over the past six months and at a -100.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -9.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 0 analysts expect eMagin Corporation to make $7.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.5 million and $6.28 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.50%. eMagin Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 79.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

EMAN Dividends

eMagin Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.56% of eMagin Corporation shares, and 12.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.01%. eMagin Corporation stock is held by 38 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 3.71% of the shares, which is about 2.9 million shares worth $1.72 million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc., with 1.43% or 1.12 million shares worth $0.66 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.85 million shares worth $1.09 million, making up 2.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.9 million shares worth around $0.53 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.