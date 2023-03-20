Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ: TYDE): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 7.51 million shares of the Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.10, and it changed around -$0.01 or -8.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.10M. TYDE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.15, offering almost -18050.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10. We note from Cryptyde Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.44 million.

Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) trade information

Instantly TYDE has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1600 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 37.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.88% year-to-date, but still down -32.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) is -48.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.59 day(s).

Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) estimates and forecasts

TYDE Dividends

Cryptyde Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.76% of Cryptyde Inc. shares, and 4.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.78%. Cryptyde Inc. stock is held by 73 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 3.20% of the shares, which is about 1.17 million shares worth $0.81 million.

PanAgora Asset Management, Inc., with 1.07% or 0.39 million shares worth $0.27 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.65 million shares worth $0.12 million, making up 1.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $77387.0, which represents about 1.10% of the total shares outstanding.