Could Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 24.07 million shares of the Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were traded, and its beta was 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.32, and it changed around -$5.59 or -15.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.05B. WAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $89.26, offering almost -184.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.18% since then. We note from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.37 million.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended WAL as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Western Alliance Bancorporation is expected to report earnings per share of $2.37 for the current quarter.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) trade information

Instantly WAL has showed a red trend with a performance of -15.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.53 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.41% year-to-date, but still down -36.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is -58.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.79, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WAL is forecast to be at a low of $54.00 and a high of $96.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -206.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -72.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) estimates and forecasts

Western Alliance Bancorporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.20 percent over the past six months and at a 5.98% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $699.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to make $736.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $555.8 million and $620 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.50%. Western Alliance Bancorporation earnings are expected to increase by 12.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

WAL Dividends

Western Alliance Bancorporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 19 and April 24. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.60 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.44. It is important to note, however, that the 4.60% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.85% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares, and 92.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.50%. Western Alliance Bancorporation stock is held by 512 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.21% of the shares, which is about 10.09 million shares worth $316.1 million.

Capital International Investors, with 6.04% or 6.62 million shares worth $207.26 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.59 million shares worth $112.35 million, making up 3.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.07 million shares worth around $96.21 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.