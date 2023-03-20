Could The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s (NASDAQ: HNST) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 0.59 million shares of the The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.69, and it changed around -$0.05 or -2.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $172.40M. HNST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.16, offering almost -264.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.14% since then. We note from The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 986.90K.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended HNST as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information

Instantly HNST has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.87% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.8400 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 40.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.85% year-to-date, but still down -38.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) is -43.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HNST is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -195.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) estimates and forecasts

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.77 percent over the past six months and at a 44.68% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 43.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $80.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock to make $75.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $80.38 million and $68.72 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.10%.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock earnings are expected to increase by 47.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 46.40% per year for the next five years.

HNST Dividends

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 12.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.03% of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock shares, and 57.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.12%. The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock stock is held by 176 institutions, with Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 11.22% of the shares, which is about 10.4 million shares worth $36.39 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.95% or 4.58 million shares worth $16.04 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.59 million shares worth $4.77 million, making up 1.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.53 million shares worth around $5.36 million, which represents about 1.65% of the total shares outstanding.