Could Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 4.04 million shares of the Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.76, and it changed around $0.13 or 7.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $138.79M. CDTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.99, offering almost -13.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.27% since then. We note from Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) trade information

Instantly CDTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7900 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 132.71% year-to-date, but still up 12.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) is 10.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.65 day(s).

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) estimates and forecasts

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 147.89 percent over the past six months and at a 64.20% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 34.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 181.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cidara Therapeutics Inc. to make $67.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.22 million and $7.11 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 46.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 849.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.60%.

CDTX Dividends

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 15.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.53% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 39.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.10%. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 45 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.58% of the shares, which is about 6.86 million shares worth $4.31 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with 6.37% or 4.56 million shares worth $2.86 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.8 million shares worth $1.13 million, making up 2.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $0.35 million, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.