Could Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 0.39 million shares of the Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.48, and it changed around -$0.28 or -1.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.73B. ASAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.28, offering almost -120.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.3% since then. We note from Asana Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.81 million.

Asana Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended ASAN as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Asana Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

Instantly ASAN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.56 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 55.95% year-to-date, but still up 3.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) is 35.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASAN is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 53.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

Asana Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.63 percent over the past six months and at a 44.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 55.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $150.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Asana Inc. to make $158.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $120.65 million and $134.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.30%.

ASAN Dividends

Asana Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 30 and June 05.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.37% of Asana Inc. shares, and 40.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.11%. Asana Inc. stock is held by 313 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 5.52% of the shares, which is about 7.02 million shares worth $151.14 million.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC, with 5.28% or 6.73 million shares worth $144.81 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.07 million shares worth $44.53 million, making up 1.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund held roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $43.05 million, which represents about 1.57% of the total shares outstanding.