Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK) Stock Forecast 2023: $9.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around -$0.17 or -26.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.40M. CDAK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.15, offering almost -1488.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Codiak BioSciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 57250.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 179.62K.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CDAK as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) trade information

Instantly CDAK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -26.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6200 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.44% year-to-date, but still down -10.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) is -28.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CDAK is forecast to be at a low of $1.40 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -211.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) estimates and forecasts

Codiak BioSciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.25 percent over the past six months and at a 51.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -145.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $680k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Codiak BioSciences Inc. to make $1.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.7 million and $12.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -91.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -92.00%.

CDAK Dividends

Codiak BioSciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 20 and March 25.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.48% of Codiak BioSciences Inc. shares, and 71.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.08%. Codiak BioSciences Inc. stock is held by 59 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 12.51% of the shares, which is about 4.61 million shares worth $2.12 million.

Flagship Pioneering Inc., with 9.61% or 3.54 million shares worth $1.63 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 1.47 million shares worth $0.68 million, making up 4.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $0.25 million, which represents about 1.50% of the total shares outstanding.