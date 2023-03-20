Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 4.69 million shares of the Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.32, and it changed around $0.36 or 18.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $485.20M. CIFR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.94, offering almost -69.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.62% since then. We note from Cipher Mining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

Instantly CIFR has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.60 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 314.29% year-to-date, but still up 75.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) is 26.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CIFR is forecast to be at a low of $2.70 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) estimates and forecasts

Cipher Mining Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.92 percent over the past six months and at a 68.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4,414.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.96 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Cipher Mining Inc. to make $32.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023.

CIFR Dividends

Cipher Mining Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 83.07% of Cipher Mining Inc. shares, and 5.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.81%. Cipher Mining Inc. stock is held by 107 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 1.21% of the shares, which is about 3.0 million shares worth $6.96 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.78% or 1.95 million shares worth $4.52 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.04 million shares worth $7.05 million, making up 1.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port held roughly 2.39 million shares worth around $5.55 million, which represents about 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.