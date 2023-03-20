Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 1.57 million shares of the Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.54, and it changed around $0.02 or 2.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $82.15M. CPTN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.60, offering almost -751.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.93% since then. We note from Cepton Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 561.25K.

Cepton Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CPTN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cepton Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) trade information

Instantly CPTN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6311 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.82% year-to-date, but still up 28.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) is -56.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.62 day(s).

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) estimates and forecasts

Cepton Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.13 percent over the past six months and at a -25.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.00%.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Cepton Inc. to make $3.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 132.30%.

CPTN Dividends

Cepton Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 15.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 61.56% of Cepton Inc. shares, and 16.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.79%. Cepton Inc. stock is held by 67 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.42% of the shares, which is about 2.23 million shares worth $4.36 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.24% or 1.94 million shares worth $3.81 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.75 million shares worth $3.44 million, making up 1.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $1.18 million, which represents about 0.59% of the total shares outstanding.