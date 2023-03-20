Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 13.0 million shares of the Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) were traded, and its beta was 2.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.65, and it changed around $0.24 or 3.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.40B. CVNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $150.84, offering almost -1871.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.59% since then. We note from Carvana Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.76 million.

Carvana Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 20 recommended CVNA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Carvana Co. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.24 for the current quarter.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Instantly CVNA has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.00 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 61.39% year-to-date, but still up 4.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is -39.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 53.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CVNA is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -161.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 86.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Carvana Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.34 percent over the past six months and at a 15.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -119.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.12 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Carvana Co. to make $3.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.75 billion and $3.5 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -16.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.00%.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 18 and April 24.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.13% of Carvana Co. shares, and 99.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 112.38%. Carvana Co. stock is held by 371 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 18.51% of the shares, which is about 19.61 million shares worth $398.16 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 13.37% or 14.17 million shares worth $67.16 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.31 million shares worth $107.73 million, making up 5.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.84 million shares worth around $57.57 million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.