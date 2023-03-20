Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) were traded, and its beta was 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around -$0.02 or -7.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.80M. BRQS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.36, offering almost -3100.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.39% since then. We note from Borqs Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Instantly BRQS has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2939 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.48% year-to-date, but still down -15.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) is -24.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.49 day(s).

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 71.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $28.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Borqs Technologies Inc. to make $73.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2018. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.30%.

BRQS Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.90% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares, and 0.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.65%. Borqs Technologies Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Pathstone Family Office, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.04% of the shares, which is about 54275.0 shares worth $39040.0.

Millennium Management Llc, with 0.02% or 22700.0 shares worth $16328.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 7860.0 shares worth $4008.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.