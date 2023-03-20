Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around $0.01 or 6.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.31M. BSFC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.42, offering almost -1628.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.14% since then. We note from Blue Star Foods Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.27 million.

Blue Star Foods Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BSFC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Blue Star Foods Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Instantly BSFC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1624 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.29% year-to-date, but still down -9.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) is -27.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 45770.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BSFC is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2042.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1685.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 62.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Blue Star Foods Corp. to make $5.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.63 million and $5.32 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 177.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.10%.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 30 and April 03.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 62.32% of Blue Star Foods Corp. shares, and 4.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.97%.