BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.32, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $182.09M. BKSY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.73, offering almost -182.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.24% since then. We note from BlackSky Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 707.06K.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) trade information

Instantly BKSY has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4800 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.29% year-to-date, but still down -9.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) is -32.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.19 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) estimates and forecasts

BlackSky Technology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.89 percent over the past six months and at a 35.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 92.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect BlackSky Technology Inc. to make $21.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.49 million and $13.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 70.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 54.60%.

BKSY Dividends

BlackSky Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 15.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.52% of BlackSky Technology Inc. shares, and 29.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.91%. BlackSky Technology Inc. stock is held by 77 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 2.93% of the shares, which is about 3.56 million shares worth $5.34 million.

Jana Partners LLC, with 2.36% or 2.87 million shares worth $4.3 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.61 million shares worth $3.91 million, making up 2.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.77 million shares worth around $1.16 million, which represents about 0.63% of the total shares outstanding.