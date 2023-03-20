Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 9.23 million shares of the Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.12, and it changed around -$0.02 or -14.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.40M. BRDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.81, offering almost -2241.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -8.33% since then. We note from Bird Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.42 million.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) trade information

Instantly BRDS has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1540 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.41% year-to-date, but still down -21.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) is -41.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.71 day(s).

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 82.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -400.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $69.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Bird Global Inc. to make $48.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $54.02 million and $37.98 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.50%.

BRDS Dividends

Bird Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 10.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.59% of Bird Global Inc. shares, and 61.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.11%. Bird Global Inc. stock is held by 109 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 14.19% of the shares, which is about 35.57 million shares worth $4.27 million.

Sacks David O., with 10.75% or 26.95 million shares worth $3.23 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 17.59 million shares worth $2.11 million, making up 7.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.36 million shares worth around $0.76 million, which represents about 2.54% of the total shares outstanding.