Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.35 million shares of the Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.79, and it changed around -$0.13 or -6.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.99M. BXRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $91.20, offering almost -4994.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.17% since then. We note from Baudax Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

Baudax Bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BXRX as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Baudax Bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$9.76 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

Instantly BXRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1499 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.71% year-to-date, but still up 31.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) is -41.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 91300.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BXRX is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1240.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1240.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -102.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 98.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.10%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $400k and $422k respectively.

BXRX Dividends

Baudax Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of Baudax Bio Inc. shares, and 7.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.52%. Baudax Bio Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.42% of the shares, which is about 21961.0 shares worth $0.22 million.

Warberg Asset Management LLC, with 0.87% or 13500.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 36778.0 shares worth $0.21 million, making up 2.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 17792.0 shares worth around $0.1 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.