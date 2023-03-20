Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.87 million shares of the Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.39, and it changed around -$2.51 or -64.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $68.21M. AZYO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.01, offering almost -548.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.37, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -142.45% since then. We note from Aziyo Biologics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17270.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.17K.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AZYO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aziyo Biologics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.63 for the current quarter.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) trade information

Instantly AZYO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -64.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.34 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 67.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.22% year-to-date, but still down -66.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) is -67.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8560.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) estimates and forecasts

Aziyo Biologics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.93 percent over the past six months and at a -14.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Aziyo Biologics Inc. to make $13.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.86 million and $11.49 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.60%.

AZYO Dividends

Aziyo Biologics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.20% of Aziyo Biologics Inc. shares, and 76.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.72%. Aziyo Biologics Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Birchview Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 16.02% of the shares, which is about 1.52 million shares worth $6.44 million.

Endurant Capital Management, LP, with 12.05% or 1.14 million shares worth $8.21 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 62866.0 shares worth $0.45 million, making up 0.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 24900.0 shares worth around $0.18 million, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.