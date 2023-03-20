Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 1.74 million shares of the Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.99, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.68B. ARRY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.59, offering almost -44.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.92% since then. We note from Array Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.64 million.

Array Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ARRY as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Array Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) trade information

Instantly ARRY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.94 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.11% year-to-date, but still down -13.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) is -18.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARRY is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -111.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) estimates and forecasts

Array Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.66 percent over the past six months and at a 385.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 266.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 850.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 84.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $339.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Array Technologies Inc. to make $387.74 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $219.88 million and $300.59 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 54.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.00%.

ARRY Dividends

Array Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 09 and November 14.

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.30% of Array Technologies Inc. shares, and 111.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 112.99%. Array Technologies Inc. stock is held by 366 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.54% of the shares, which is about 15.87 million shares worth $263.09 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.87% or 13.35 million shares worth $221.35 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.29 million shares worth $71.1 million, making up 2.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held roughly 3.94 million shares worth around $76.09 million, which represents about 2.62% of the total shares outstanding.