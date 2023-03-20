Are TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 10.42 million shares of the TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) were traded, and its beta was 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.61, and it changed around $0.07 or 12.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $95.02M. WULF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.80, offering almost -1506.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.48% since then. We note from TeraWulf Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

TeraWulf Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WULF as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TeraWulf Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

Instantly WULF has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6799 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.73% year-to-date, but still up 4.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) is -6.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WULF is forecast to be at a low of $1.60 and a high of $1.60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -162.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -162.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect TeraWulf Inc. to make $11.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5,153.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.72%.

WULF Dividends

TeraWulf Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 26 and October 31.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.45% of TeraWulf Inc. shares, and 7.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.49%. TeraWulf Inc. stock is held by 89 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 1.39% of the shares, which is about 2.59 million shares worth $1.57 million.

Paloma Partners Management Co, with 1.10% or 2.05 million shares worth $1.25 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.69 million shares worth $1.03 million, making up 0.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF held roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $0.39 million, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.