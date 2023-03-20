Are Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 1.07 million shares of the Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.19, and it changed around $0.22 or 4.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.53B. BLDP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.57, offering almost -142.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.64% since then. We note from Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.73 million.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended BLDP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ballard Power Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) trade information

Instantly BLDP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.53 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.38% year-to-date, but still down -2.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) is -15.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.74, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLDP is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -189.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) estimates and forecasts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.69 percent over the past six months and at a -1.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. to make $24.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21 million and $20.93 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -66.40%. Ballard Power Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -50.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 0.03% per year for the next five years.

BLDP Dividends

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.60% of Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, and 34.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.85%. Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock is held by 352 institutions, with Public Investment Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 3.25% of the shares, which is about 9.71 million shares worth $50.01 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.93% or 8.73 million shares worth $44.96 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.58 million shares worth $23.59 million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 3.33 million shares worth around $17.15 million, which represents about 1.12% of the total shares outstanding.