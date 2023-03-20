Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.47 million shares of the Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) were traded, and its beta was 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.63, and it changed around -$0.08 or -10.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $131.26M. AKBA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.60, offering almost -312.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.9% since then. We note from Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

Instantly AKBA has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8198 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.02% year-to-date, but still down -20.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is -28.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.07 day(s).

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) estimates and forecasts

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 71.52 percent over the past six months and at a -4.65% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 65.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 65.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $48.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics Inc. to make $46.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $59.6 million and $61.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -23.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.50%.

AKBA Dividends

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.73% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 28.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.49%. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 103 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.17% of the shares, which is about 13.18 million shares worth $4.17 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 4.07% or 7.48 million shares worth $2.37 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 4.7 million shares worth $1.2 million, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.41 million shares worth around $0.76 million, which represents about 1.31% of the total shares outstanding.