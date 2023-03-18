Why Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s traded shares stood at 12.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.83, to imply an increase of 8.14% or $0.89 in intraday trading. The VKTX share’s 52-week high remains $11.98, putting it -1.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 82.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.02. The company has a valuation of $985.91M, with an average of 1.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VKTX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

After registering a 8.14% upside in the last session, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.92 this Friday, 03/17/23, jumping 8.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.30%, and 6.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.85%. Short interest in Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) saw shorts transact 3.96 million shares and set a 2.36 days time to cover.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Viking Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) shares are 256.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.56% against 9.60%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -2.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -25.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40.00% annually.

VKTX Dividends

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 25 and May 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s Major holders

Viking Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 11.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.82% of the shares at 44.00% float percentage. In total, 38.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.33 million shares (or 4.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 3.1 million shares, or about 4.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $8.44 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.23 million shares. This is just over 2.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.95 million, or 1.24% of the shares, all valued at about 2.59 million.