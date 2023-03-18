Why Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s traded shares stood at 1.15 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.72, to imply an increase of 2.99% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The LUNG share’s 52-week high remains $28.30, putting it -141.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.07. The company has a valuation of $468.33M, with an average of 0.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 525.76K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LUNG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.42.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) trade information

After registering a 2.99% upside in the last session, Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.83 this Friday, 03/17/23, jumping 2.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.12%, and 25.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.03%. Short interest in Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) saw shorts transact 2.95 million shares and set a 5.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.14, implying an increase of 10.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LUNG has been trading -70.65% off suggested target high and 31.74% from its likely low.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pulmonx Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) shares are -40.66% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.06% against 4.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -20.00% this quarter before jumping 2.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $13.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.57 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.71 million and $10.79 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.00% before jumping 25.80% in the following quarter.

LUNG Dividends

Pulmonx Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pulmonx Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s Major holders

Pulmonx Corporation insiders hold 3.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.99% of the shares at 110.05% float percentage. In total, 105.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.43 million shares (or 14.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $90.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with 3.72 million shares, or about 9.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $61.99 million.

We also have Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds roughly 3.72 million shares. This is just over 9.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.22 million, or 3.26% of the shares, all valued at about 20.33 million.