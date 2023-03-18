Why GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)’s traded shares stood at 1.58 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.27, to imply a decrease of -10.53% or -$0.62 in intraday trading. The GCT share’s 52-week high remains $62.00, putting it -1076.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.14. The company has a valuation of $213.49M, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 145.13K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GCT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

After registering a -10.53% downside in the last session, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.15 this Friday, 03/17/23, dropping -10.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.55%, and -2.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.38%. Short interest in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) saw shorts transact 0.27 million shares and set a 2.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.00, implying an increase of 79.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26.00 and $26.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GCT has been trading -393.36% off suggested target high and -393.36% from its likely low.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $128 million.

GCT Dividends

GigaCloud Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)’s Major holders

GigaCloud Technology Inc. insiders hold 37.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.62% of the shares at 41.07% float percentage. In total, 25.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Marshall Wace LLP. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Verition Fund Management, LLC with 32965.0 shares, or about 0.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.33 million.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 17953.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.13 million