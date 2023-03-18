What Could Change After Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) Gains 20.41% From The High-Point?

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s traded shares stood at 1.27 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.98, to imply a decrease of -6.21% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The MKFG share’s 52-week high remains $4.39, putting it -347.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.78. The company has a valuation of $198.60M, with an average of 1.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 892.64K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MKFG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) trade information

After registering a -6.21% downside in the last session, Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1300 this Friday, 03/17/23, dropping -6.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.69%, and -33.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.91%. Short interest in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) saw shorts transact 4.99 million shares and set a 6.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.29, implying an increase of 57.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.70 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MKFG has been trading -206.12% off suggested target high and -73.47% from its likely low.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Markforged Holding Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) shares are -61.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 6.45% against 5.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.20% this quarter before jumping 12.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $29.35 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $24 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $26.64 million and $21.86 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.20% before jumping 9.80% in the following quarter.

MKFG Dividends

Markforged Holding Corporation has its next earnings report out on March 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Markforged Holding Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s Major holders

Markforged Holding Corporation insiders hold 15.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.20% of the shares at 97.75% float percentage. In total, 82.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Matrix IX Management Co. LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 29.92 million shares (or 15.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $59.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 16.01 million shares, or about 8.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $18.58 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds roughly 10.31 million shares. This is just over 5.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.19 million, or 2.16% of the shares, all valued at about 8.29 million.