Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) -526.67% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO)’s traded shares stood at 1.61 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.75, to imply an increase of 76.30% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The WEJO share’s 52-week high remains $4.70, putting it -526.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.34. The company has a valuation of $77.55M, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 252.30K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Wejo Group Limited (WEJO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WEJO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) trade information

After registering a 76.30% upside in the last session, Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7500 this Friday, 03/17/23, jumping 76.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 59.30%, and 2.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.93%. Short interest in Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) saw shorts transact 1.77 million shares and set a 4.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.75, implying an increase of 72.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WEJO has been trading -433.33% off suggested target high and -100.0% from its likely low.

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wejo Group Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) shares are -29.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 68.60% against 17.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 243.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $4.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.37 million and $568k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 199.70% before jumping 745.10% in the following quarter.

WEJO Dividends

Wejo Group Limited has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wejo Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO)’s Major holders

Wejo Group Limited insiders hold 27.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.91% of the shares at 50.84% float percentage. In total, 36.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Motors Holdings LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 18.78 million shares (or 17.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with 5.59 million shares, or about 5.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $4.19 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 0.88 million shares. This is just over 0.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.53 million, or 0.49% of the shares, all valued at about 0.4 million.