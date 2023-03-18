Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s traded shares stood at 21.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.29, to imply an increase of 2.17% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The UEC share’s 52-week high remains $6.60, putting it -100.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.92. The company has a valuation of $1.26B, with an average of 8.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UEC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

After registering a 2.17% upside in the last session, Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.46 this Friday, 03/17/23, jumping 2.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.49%, and -18.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.21%. Short interest in Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) saw shorts transact 50.49 million shares and set a 5.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.85, implying an increase of 51.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.75 and $8.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UEC has been trading -150.76% off suggested target high and -74.77% from its likely low.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Uranium Energy Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) shares are -13.87% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -300.00% against 14.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before falling -166.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 266.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $25.2 million.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp. has its next earnings report out between June 12 and June 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Uranium Energy Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Uranium Energy Corp. insiders hold 1.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.56% of the shares at 46.35% float percentage. In total, 45.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 21.28 million shares (or 5.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $74.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 20.97 million shares, or about 5.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $73.38 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF holds roughly 25.92 million shares. This is just over 7.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $100.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.71 million, or 4.52% of the shares, all valued at about 64.85 million.