Upbound Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) Has Decreased By -15.26 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Upbound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)’s traded shares stood at 1.75 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.04, to imply a decrease of -6.68% or -$1.65 in intraday trading. The UPBD share’s 52-week high remains $31.91, putting it -38.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.82. The company has a valuation of $1.32B, with an average of 0.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 531.56K shares over the past 3 months.

Upbound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) trade information

After registering a -6.68% downside in the last session, Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.50 this Friday, 03/17/23, dropping -6.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.77%, and -19.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.17%.

Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Upbound Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) shares are -11.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -25.14% against -6.60%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -89.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.50% annually.

UPBD Dividends

Upbound Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Upbound Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.36, with the share yield ticking at 5.90% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.