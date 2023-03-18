United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) On Friday â€“ Up 17.09% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS)â€™s traded shares stood at 20.42 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $186.79, to imply a decrease of -0.60% or -$1.13 in intraday trading. The UPS shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $223.97, putting it -19.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $154.87. The company has a valuation of $161.59B, with an average of 5.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give UPS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.28.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) trade information

After registering a -0.60% downside in the last session, United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 191.94 this Friday, 03/17/23, dropping -0.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.89%, and -0.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.45%. Short interest in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) saw shorts transact 11.72 million shares and set a 4.2 days time to cover.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing United Parcel Service Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) shares are 0.97% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -11.13% against -17.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -25.20% this quarter before falling -14.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will shrink -1.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $23.08 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.76 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $24.38 billion and $24.77 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -5.30% before dropping -4.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -10.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.99% annually.

UPS Dividends

United Parcel Service Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. United Parcel Service Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 6.48, with the share yield ticking at 3.47% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS)â€™s Major holders

United Parcel Service Inc. insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.52% of the shares at 72.53% float percentage. In total, 72.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 67.1 million shares (or 9.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.84 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 57.99 million shares, or about 7.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $9.37 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 21.84 million shares. This is just over 2.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.53 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.59 million, or 2.27% of the shares, all valued at about 2.68 billion.