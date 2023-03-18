Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) Up 24.38% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s traded shares stood at 2.18 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.50, to imply an increase of 1.21% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The TNYA share’s 52-week high remains $14.43, putting it -477.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.64. The company has a valuation of $178.92M, with an average of 0.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 326.27K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TNYA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.57.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) trade information

After registering a 1.21% upside in the last session, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.00 this Friday, 03/17/23, jumping 1.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.21%, and -18.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.38%. Short interest in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) saw shorts transact 0.78 million shares and set a 1.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.50, implying an increase of 88.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TNYA has been trading -1500.0% off suggested target high and -420.0% from its likely low.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) shares are -37.66% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.13% against 9.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 24.00% this quarter before jumping 13.00% for the next one.

TNYA Dividends

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s Major holders

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 4.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.78% of the shares at 91.50% float percentage. In total, 87.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Column Group LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 9.4 million shares (or 14.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Casdin Capital, LLC with 6.08 million shares, or about 9.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $15.2 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1.26 million shares. This is just over 3.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.06 million, or 2.55% of the shares, all valued at about 2.64 million.