Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Has Recovered 26.15% So Far, But Another -42.0% Loss Is Possible.

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)’s traded shares stood at 1.23 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.50. The STGW share’s 52-week high remains $9.23, putting it -42.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.80. The company has a valuation of $1.96B, with an average of 2.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 757.73K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Stagwell Inc. (STGW), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give STGW a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) trade information

Stagwell Inc. (STGW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.62 this Friday, 03/17/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.52%, and -9.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.67%. Short interest in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) saw shorts transact 2.05 million shares and set a 6.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.60, implying an increase of 43.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STGW has been trading -130.77% off suggested target high and -38.46% from its likely low.

Stagwell Inc. (STGW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Stagwell Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Stagwell Inc. (STGW) shares are -11.68% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.00% against -8.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $655.86 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $703.26 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -41.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 525.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.00% annually.

STGW Dividends

Stagwell Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Stagwell Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)’s Major holders

Stagwell Inc. insiders hold 3.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.41% of the shares at 82.28% float percentage. In total, 79.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Stagwell Group LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 26.5 million shares (or 20.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $172.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group Inc with 20.97 million shares, or about 15.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $136.28 million.

We also have American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Stagwell Inc. (STGW) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd holds roughly 5.68 million shares. This is just over 4.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.18 million, or 3.20% of the shares, all valued at about 27.18 million.