Should You Expect Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) To Recover From Its 34.53% Gain From Highs?

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s traded shares stood at 1.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.25, to imply a decrease of -2.89% or -$0.93 in intraday trading. The SGRY share’s 52-week high remains $63.87, putting it -104.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.46. The company has a valuation of $4.12B, with an average of 0.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 655.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SGRY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.18.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) trade information

After registering a -2.89% downside in the last session, Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.22 this Friday, 03/17/23, dropping -2.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.17%, and -12.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.17%. Short interest in Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) saw shorts transact 5.04 million shares and set a 7.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.22, implying an increase of 27.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $38.00 and $56.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SGRY has been trading -79.2% off suggested target high and -21.6% from its likely low.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Surgery Partners Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) shares are 6.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 243.75% against 0.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -21.70% this quarter before jumping 166.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $688.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $666.69 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $610.2 million and $596.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.90% before jumping 11.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -13.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 47.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.40% annually.

SGRY Dividends

Surgery Partners Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Surgery Partners Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s Major holders

Surgery Partners Inc. insiders hold 1.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.39% of the shares at 91.58% float percentage. In total, 90.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bain Capital Investors, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 49.06 million shares (or 54.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.15 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 13.49 million shares, or about 15.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $315.67 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Balanced Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care holds roughly 3.65 million shares. This is just over 4.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $101.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.96 million, or 3.29% of the shares, all valued at about 82.53 million.