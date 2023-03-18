Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) After -47.9% Decline From High?

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s traded shares stood at 23.96 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.04, to imply a decrease of -0.95% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The HPQ share’s 52-week high remains $41.47, putting it -47.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.08. The company has a valuation of $28.07B, with an average of 7.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) trade information

After registering a -0.95% downside in the last session, HP Inc. (HPQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.42 this Friday, 03/17/23, dropping -0.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.15%, and -8.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.35%. Short interest in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) saw shorts transact 29.21 million shares and set a 5.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.92, implying an increase of 3.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HPQ has been trading -17.69% off suggested target high and 14.41% from its likely low.

HP Inc. (HPQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HP Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. HP Inc. (HPQ) shares are 4.08% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -19.61% against -10.40%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -42.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.61% annually.

HPQ Dividends

HP Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 29 and June 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HP Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.05, with the share yield ticking at 3.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s Major holders

HP Inc. insiders hold 0.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.60% of the shares at 83.78% float percentage. In total, 83.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 104.48 million shares (or 10.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.6 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 94.83 million shares, or about 9.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.36 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HP Inc. (HPQ) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 37.42 million shares. This is just over 3.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.01 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27.89 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 695.06 million.