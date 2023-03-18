Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) Down Almost -20.20% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s traded shares stood at 20.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $44.68, to imply a decrease of -3.25% or -$1.5 in intraday trading. The SLB share’s 52-week high remains $62.78, putting it -40.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.65. The company has a valuation of $64.93B, with an average of 10.09 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Schlumberger Limited (SLB), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SLB a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 24 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.6.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) trade information

After registering a -3.25% downside in the last session, Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 50.89 this Friday, 03/17/23, dropping -3.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.39%, and -20.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.42%. Short interest in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) saw shorts transact 21.61 million shares and set a 2.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $64.94, implying an increase of 31.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $48.00 and $75.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLB has been trading -67.86% off suggested target high and -7.43% from its likely low.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Schlumberger Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) shares are 12.74% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 38.53% against 44.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 76.50% this quarter before jumping 42.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $7.43 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.92 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.96 billion and $6.77 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.60% before jumping 16.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 81.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 31.50% annually.

SLB Dividends

Schlumberger Limited has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Schlumberger Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 2.24% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Major holders

Schlumberger Limited insiders hold 0.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.68% of the shares at 86.81% float percentage. In total, 86.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 123.21 million shares (or 8.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.42 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 107.4 million shares, or about 7.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $3.86 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Schlumberger Limited (SLB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 42.16 million shares. This is just over 2.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.51 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 36.53 million, or 2.57% of the shares, all valued at about 1.95 billion.