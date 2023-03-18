Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) Friday – The Stock Is Down -174.29% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s traded shares stood at 2.94 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.50, to imply an increase of 7.36% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The SANA share’s 52-week high remains $9.60, putting it -174.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.99. The company has a valuation of $705.53M, with an average of 1.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 980.08K shares over the past 3 months.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

After registering a 7.36% upside in the last session, Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.65 this Friday, 03/17/23, jumping 7.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.76%, and -24.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.39%. Short interest in Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) saw shorts transact 26.55 million shares and set a 24.01 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sana Biotechnology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) shares are -50.91% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.26% against 9.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.00% this quarter before falling -223.50% for the next one.

SANA Dividends

Sana Biotechnology Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sana Biotechnology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Major holders

Sana Biotechnology Inc. insiders hold 11.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.50% of the shares at 103.10% float percentage. In total, 91.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Flagship Pioneering Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 34.24 million shares (or 17.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $205.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 10.76 million shares, or about 5.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $42.52 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 4.9 million shares. This is just over 2.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.97 million, or 1.56% of the shares, all valued at about 17.81 million.