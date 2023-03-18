ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s traded shares stood at 1.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.25, to imply an increase of 1.25% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The PRQR share’s 52-week high remains $3.78, putting it -16.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 83.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $258.18M, with an average of 0.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PRQR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) trade information

After registering a 1.25% upside in the last session, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.37 this Friday, 03/17/23, jumping 1.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.64%, and 12.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.16%. Short interest in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) saw shorts transact 1.48 million shares and set a 0.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.27, implying an increase of 0.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.94 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRQR has been trading -53.85% off suggested target high and 71.08% from its likely low.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) shares are 311.50% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.67% against 9.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 35.70% this quarter before jumping 40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 85.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.35 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $452.5k and $1.26 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 123.20% before jumping 86.90% in the following quarter.

PRQR Dividends

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has its next earnings report out on March 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Major holders

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. insiders hold 20.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.59% of the shares at 51.31% float percentage. In total, 40.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Privium Fund Management B.V. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.34 million shares (or 7.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 3.3 million shares, or about 4.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.46 million.

We also have Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund holds roughly 0.62 million shares. This is just over 0.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 36293.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 44640.0.