OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) Jumped 94.05% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s traded shares stood at 2.73 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.26, to imply a decrease of -0.27% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The OSPN share’s 52-week high remains $19.25, putting it -5.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.15. The company has a valuation of $745.74M, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 234.52K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -0.27% downside in the last session, OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.15 this Friday, 03/17/23, dropping -0.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.58%, and 27.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 63.18%. Short interest in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) saw shorts transact 0.98 million shares and set a 4.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.33, implying an increase of 5.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OSPN has been trading -20.48% off suggested target high and 6.9% from its likely low.

OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing OneSpan Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) shares are 94.05% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -280.00% against 18.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 70.80% this quarter before falling -500.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $53.19 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $55.31 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $59.15 million and $52.45 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -10.10% before jumping 5.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -35.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 53.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.00% annually.

OSPN Dividends

OneSpan Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. OneSpan Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s Major holders

OneSpan Inc. insiders hold 11.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.62% of the shares at 96.00% float percentage. In total, 84.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 6.23 million shares (or 15.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $53.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC with 3.19 million shares, or about 8.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $27.49 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.63 million shares. This is just over 6.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.39 million, or 3.51% of the shares, all valued at about 15.58 million.