Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)’s traded shares stood at 29.8 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.20, to imply a decrease of -2.94% or -$0.4 in intraday trading. The PEB share’s 52-week high remains $26.14, putting it -98.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.54. The company has a valuation of $1.69B, with an average of 5.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) trade information

After registering a -2.94% downside in the last session, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.42 this Friday, 03/17/23, dropping -2.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.90%, and -20.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.42%. Short interest in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) saw shorts transact 12.04 million shares and set a 5.35 days time to cover.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pebblebrook Hotel Trust share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) shares are -25.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 2.37% against -3.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 39.00% this quarter before jumping 77.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 89.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $317.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $306.34 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $247.28 million and $258.07 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.60% before jumping 18.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -22.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 47.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.00% annually.

PEB Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has its next earnings report out between April 24 and April 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.30% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)’s Major holders

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust insiders hold 1.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 112.74% of the shares at 114.40% float percentage. In total, 112.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 19.53 million shares (or 14.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $283.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 18.09 million shares, or about 13.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $262.47 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 5.96 million shares. This is just over 4.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $95.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.06 million, or 3.09% of the shares, all valued at about 54.34 million.