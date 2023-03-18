LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) Stocks Fall -37.72% YTD; What Next For It?

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL)’s traded shares stood at 1.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.50, to imply a decrease of -8.14% or -$0.31 in intraday trading. The LL share’s 52-week high remains $16.08, putting it -359.43% down since that peak but still an impressive -7.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.75. The company has a valuation of $103.74M, with an average of 0.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 561.02K shares over the past 3 months.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) trade information

After registering a -8.14% downside in the last session, LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.90 this Friday, 03/17/23, dropping -8.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.49%, and -42.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.72%. Short interest in LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) saw shorts transact 2.02 million shares and set a 4.79 days time to cover.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -142.90% this quarter before falling -115.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $258.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $279 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $279.03 million and $298.96 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -7.40% before dropping -6.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -129.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

LL Dividends

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LL Flooring Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL)’s Major holders

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. insiders hold 2.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.25% of the shares at 71.01% float percentage. In total, 69.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 3.64 million shares (or 12.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.02 million shares, or about 6.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $7.08 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 2.31 million shares. This is just over 7.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.93 million, or 3.18% of the shares, all valued at about 3.26 million.