Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Slid -33.98% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.68, to imply a decrease of -12.82% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The KSCP share’s 52-week high remains $6.20, putting it -811.76% down since that peak but still an impressive -13.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.77. The company has a valuation of $23.83M, with an average of 0.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 462.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

After registering a -12.82% downside in the last session, Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0000 this Friday, 03/17/23, dropping -12.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -33.98%, and -47.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.02%. Short interest in Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) saw shorts transact 1.35 million shares and set a 4.94 days time to cover.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) estimates and forecasts

KSCP Dividends

Knightscope Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Knightscope Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s Major holders

Knightscope Inc. insiders hold 10.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.88% of the shares at 9.88% float percentage. In total, 8.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.53 million shares (or 4.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AlphaCentric Advisors LLC with 0.25 million shares, or about 0.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.47 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.01 million shares. This is just over 3.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.51 million, or 1.63% of the shares, all valued at about 1.23 million.