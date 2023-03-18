It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) At $7.82.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN)’s traded shares stood at 1.59 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.82, to imply a decrease of -2.74% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The HLMN share’s 52-week high remains $12.45, putting it -59.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.59. The company has a valuation of $1.56B, with an average of 1.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HLMN a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) trade information

After registering a -2.74% downside in the last session, Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.34 this Friday, 03/17/23, dropping -2.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.98%, and -17.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.46%. Short interest in Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) saw shorts transact 10.37 million shares and set a 10.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.42, implying an increase of 31.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HLMN has been trading -66.24% off suggested target high and -27.88% from its likely low.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hillman Solutions Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) shares are -2.37% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -39.53% against -1.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -33.30% this quarter before falling -44.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $346.07 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $369.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $344.49 million and $363.01 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.50% before jumping 1.90% in the following quarter.

HLMN Dividends

Hillman Solutions Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN)’s Major holders

Hillman Solutions Corp. insiders hold 0.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.98% of the shares at 100.79% float percentage. In total, 99.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by CCMP Capital GP, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 59.6 million shares (or 30.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $449.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.46 million shares, or about 5.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $86.37 million.

We also have JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund holds roughly 5.57 million shares. This is just over 2.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.85 million, or 1.98% of the shares, all valued at about 29.05 million.