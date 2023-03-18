Is Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT)’s traded shares stood at 1.24 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.81, to imply a decrease of -6.90% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The RBT share’s 52-week high remains $10.50, putting it -1196.3% down since that peak but still an impressive -2.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.83. The company has a valuation of $146.25M, with an average of 0.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 120.72K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RBT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) trade information

After registering a -6.90% downside in the last session, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4700 this Friday, 03/17/23, dropping -6.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.00%, and -27.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.49%. Short interest in Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) saw shorts transact 0.24 million shares and set a 2.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.20, implying an increase of 74.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.60 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RBT has been trading -393.83% off suggested target high and -220.99% from its likely low.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $197.48 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $193.15 million.

RBT Dividends

Rubicon Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rubicon Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT)’s Major holders

Rubicon Technologies Inc. insiders hold 44.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.30% of the shares at 100.73% float percentage. In total, 56.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Atalaya Capital Management, LP. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.5 million shares (or 6.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Palantir Technologies Inc. with 3.5 million shares, or about 6.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $7.46 million.

Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd holds roughly 4783.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10187.0