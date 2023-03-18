Is Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE)’s traded shares stood at 1.4 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.45, to imply a decrease of -0.35% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The GREE share’s 52-week high remains $12.68, putting it -2717.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.22. The company has a valuation of $21.22M, with an average of 0.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) trade information

After registering a -0.35% downside in the last session, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5280 this Friday, 03/17/23, dropping -0.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.95%, and -31.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.62%. Short interest in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) saw shorts transact 2.03 million shares and set a 0.73 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.69, implying an increase of 73.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.69 and $1.69 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GREE has been trading -275.56% off suggested target high and -275.56% from its likely low.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) shares are -78.68% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -490.59% against 17.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $25.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $48.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $44.28 million and $37.66 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -42.00% before jumping 27.70% in the following quarter.

GREE Dividends

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 11 and August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE)’s Major holders

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. insiders hold 3.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.62% of the shares at 53.66% float percentage. In total, 51.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.6 million shares (or 4.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.47 million shares, or about 3.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.95 million.

We also have Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF holds roughly 0.4 million shares. This is just over 2.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.25 million, or 1.76% of the shares, all valued at about 0.51 million.