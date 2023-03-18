Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Could See A -25.25% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s traded shares stood at 22.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.10, to imply a decrease of -1.47% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The HPE share’s 52-week high remains $17.66, putting it -25.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.90. The company has a valuation of $18.76B, with an average of 15.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give HPE a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) trade information

After registering a -1.47% downside in the last session, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.32 this Friday, 03/17/23, dropping -1.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.61%, and -14.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.65%. Short interest in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) saw shorts transact 27.5 million shares and set a 1.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.63, implying an increase of 20.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HPE has been trading -41.84% off suggested target high and 0.71% from its likely low.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) shares are 7.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 1.98% against 3.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.90% this quarter before jumping 6.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $7.44 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2023, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.04 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.96 billion and $6.71 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.80% before jumping 4.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -74.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.70% annually.

HPE Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has its next earnings report out between May 30 and June 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 3.40% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s Major holders

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company insiders hold 0.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.78% of the shares at 85.10% float percentage. In total, 84.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 156.09 million shares (or 12.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.87 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 129.26 million shares, or about 10.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.55 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 43.16 million shares. This is just over 3.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $688.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 39.04 million, or 3.05% of the shares, all valued at about 467.76 million.