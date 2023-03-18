Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -5.10% Loss

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)’s traded shares stood at 1.68 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.96, to imply a decrease of -0.50% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The GRND share’s 52-week high remains $71.51, putting it -1099.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.50. The company has a valuation of $1.06B, with an average of 0.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 254.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) trade information

After registering a -0.50% downside in the last session, Grindr Inc. (GRND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.59 this Friday, 03/17/23, dropping -0.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.10%, and -4.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.17%. Short interest in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) saw shorts transact 0.19 million shares and set a 1.24 days time to cover.

Grindr Inc. (GRND) estimates and forecasts

GRND Dividends

Grindr Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grindr Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)’s Major holders

Grindr Inc. insiders hold 89.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.51% of the shares at 111.85% float percentage. In total, 11.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Glazer Capital LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.75 million shares (or 9.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sculptor Capital Lp with 1.79 million shares, or about 6.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $18.58 million.

We also have Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Alternative Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grindr Inc. (GRND) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 0.14 million shares. This is just over 0.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 43520.0, or 0.16% of the shares, all valued at about 0.45 million.