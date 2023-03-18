Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) Stock Dropped -0.42% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.69, to imply an increase of 3.99% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The GATO share’s 52-week high remains $5.62, putting it -19.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.20. The company has a valuation of $311.46M, with an average of 0.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 386.82K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GATO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) trade information

After registering a 3.99% upside in the last session, Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.18 this Friday, 03/17/23, jumping 3.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.96%, and -0.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.67%. Short interest in Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) saw shorts transact 1.41 million shares and set a 4.3 days time to cover.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 106.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $72.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $77 million.

GATO Dividends

Gatos Silver Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gatos Silver Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s Major holders

Gatos Silver Inc. insiders hold 0.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.29% of the shares at 85.07% float percentage. In total, 84.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 8.91 million shares (or 12.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Municipal Employees” Retirement System Of Michigan with 6.21 million shares, or about 8.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $16.63 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold holds roughly 6.0 million shares. This is just over 8.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.39 million, or 3.45% of the shares, all valued at about 6.39 million.