Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) Stock Has Dropped -13.98% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)’s traded shares stood at 42.85 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $99.84, to imply a decrease of -1.18% or -$1.19 in intraday trading. The XOM share’s 52-week high remains $119.63, putting it -19.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $77.07. The company has a valuation of $411.54B, with an average of 20.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) trade information

After registering a -1.18% downside in the last session, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 109.01 this Friday, 03/17/23, dropping -1.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.37%, and -13.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.48%. Short interest in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) saw shorts transact 37.51 million shares and set a 2.25 days time to cover.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Exxon Mobil Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) shares are 5.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -28.31% against -12.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 30.40% this quarter before falling -36.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $87.31 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $89.65 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $90.5 billion and $115.68 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.50% before dropping -22.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 146.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 26.96% annually.

XOM Dividends

Exxon Mobil Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 3.64, with the share yield ticking at 3.65% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)’s Major holders

Exxon Mobil Corporation insiders hold 0.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.66% of the shares at 59.71% float percentage. In total, 59.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 368.74 million shares (or 8.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.19 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 280.83 million shares, or about 6.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $24.52 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 124.35 million shares. This is just over 3.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.86 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 94.48 million, or 2.29% of the shares, all valued at about 8.25 billion.